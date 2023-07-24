You kill me everyday, you want me to talk to you guys! - Sadio Mane hits German media

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'You're killing me everyday, now you want me to talk to you guys' - Sadio Mane calls out German press



Senegalese international Sadio Mane has expressed his dissatisfaction with the German press, claiming that they are killing him everyday.



Despite having a bright start to life at Allainz Arena, the former Liverpool man fell on hard times in his first season after a dressing room altercation with a team mate.



He has since been declared surplus to requirement according to some reports for the coming season.



In a video posted on social media, the player on his way to training obliges a fan for a photograph but changes his countenance when a pressman approached with his cameraman in tow.



"You are killing me everyday and now you want me to talk to you guys! Come on." he said as he walks away.



Watch the video below:



