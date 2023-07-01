You are here: HomeSports2023 07 01Article 1795757

You haven’t ‘over achieved’ - Nana Aba slams Kurt Okraku after Black Meteors exit from U23 AFCON

Nana Aba Anamoah and Kurt Okraku Nana Aba Anamoah and Kurt Okraku

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at Kurt Okraku, arguing that he should not tout himself as having ‘over achieved’ as President of the Ghana Football Association.

In a post on social media, Nana Aba noted that the GFA President is surrounded by many sycophants who are only interested in their selfish interests rather than helping revive Ghana’s lost pride in football

According to the news anchor, Kurt Okraku’s praise singers are dishonest people full of greed who are against football development in the country.

She noted that it was high time the GFA President looks out for the interest of the majority who believe that Ghana football is in crisis and needs to be revived.

“No, @kurtokraku you haven’t ‘over achieved’. Those singing these praises to you are greedy, self-seeking dishonest people.

“Listen to the majority who tell you that our football is in crisis. You know it is,” Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted.

Her comments come on the back of Ghana’s U23, Black Meteors' exit from the U23 AFCON in Morocco.

The Black Meteors were knocked out of the tournament after managing one win, a draw, and a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco in the group stages.

Many football fans have called for an overhaul and a critical analysis of the cause of Ghana’s football woes in recent times.









