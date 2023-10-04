You have to step up when Arsenal needs you - Thierry Henry to Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has urged Eddie Nketiah and his teammates to step up for the club in the absence of Bukayo Saka, who suffered an injury during their recent loss to Lens.



Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season came to an end on October 3rd as Lens came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory, shaking up Champions League Group B in the process



The defeat was compounded by Saka's injury, forcing him to exit the game in the 34th minute and be replaced by Fabio Vieira, who struggled to make an impact.



Arsenal found it challenging to create scoring opportunities without their primary creative force. It was only in the later stages that the home side sat deep in an effort to protect their lead, allowing Arsenal some opportunities.



Following the loss, Thierry Henry noted that Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard must step up and ensure that Saka's absence won't be deeply felt in their big game against Man City.



"Again, it’s going to be the job of Eddie Nketiah, the job of a Trossard, the job of a Kai Havertz, that came, to show that he can make sure we don’t think about Bukayo, if he’s not playing at the weekend, so that’s another thing," Henry said on CBS Sports.



Arsenal could be without Saka for their game against Manchester City in the Premier League on October 8.



