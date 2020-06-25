Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘You have to pay me’- Ex-Kotoko CEO justifies demand for 5 months salary arrears

Immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has justified why he is owed 5 months’ salary at the Ghana Premier League outfit.



Amoako was dismissed from his post as a result of the new Kotoko board’s decision to collapse the existing management structure to appoint a new one.



The Kwame Kyei led 9-member board initiated this move as they attempt to recruit the services of competent persons to make up the new management who will execute the grand plan to return the club to the apex of Ghana and African Football.



Following his dismissal, news about being owed by the club broke and the former CEO has been clarifying issues relating to it.



In a bid to resolve any differences and resulting bitterness, a meeting was arranged between George Amoako and the Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief, Christopher Demenya.



Speaking to Asempa FM in the aftermath of the engagement, Amoako disclosed that he is after his money because he worked for it.



“(I am looking) for my money, you have to pay me,” he told the club through Asempa FM.



Asked why he is owed for 5 months when football has been suspended since March, George Amoako insisted that he worked during the period before his dismissal.



“I was going to the office I was working.



“Has Kotoko collapsed?



“We worked; there are so many issues we worked on,” he concluded.



On his engagement with Christopher Demenya, George Amoako briefly narrated what transpired.



“Whatever happened that I haven’t been paid is not issue, but failing to report to the board the fact that I have not been paid is the issue.



“He has asked me for details and I have duly explained. So it is up to him to take the necessary steps. He is supposed to tell the board what he found out from me,” he concluded.

