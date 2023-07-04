You enjoyed callups over local players - GFA official descends on Agyemang-Badu over 'IMF' comment

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors management committee chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has hit back at Agyemang-Badu over claims that the GFA is over-reliant on Ghanaian players based abroad for national team assignment.



The Ghana Football Association executive council member in his reaction said Badu enjoyed the same privilege during his playing time at the expense of local players.



"Agyemang-Badu was still receiving national team call-ups when he left the local scene to play abroad. He wasn't denied that opportunity in favour of local players," he told Nhyira FM.



Agyemang-Badu's assertion came to Ghana U-23's embarrassing group-stage exit from the AFCON U-23 championship in Morocco.



The former Unidenese midfielder pointed out that the country has been over-reliant on youth players playing abroad which he dubbed IMF.



He argued that danger looms in Ghana football if the country cannot count on local based youth players.



“How can we be so over-reliant on IMF (foreign) players at the youth level? If our local league can’t produce players for our youth football then we’re in serious trouble,” he said JoySports



The Black Meteors failed on their mission to end the country's 20-year search for Olympic Games qualification.



They won their first game against Congo before getting trashed 5-1 by the hosts' Morocco and failed to grab a needed win against Guinea to qualify for the semi-finals.



Ghana finished third in the Group with 4 points, tied with Guinea who progressed on goal difference while Morcco topped the group with a 100 percent record.





EE/OGB