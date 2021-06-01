You do better selling 'kooko aduro' than running Ashgold SC - Angry fans blast club president

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Supporters of Obuasi Ashantigold SC on Sunday went on rampage and massed up at the entrance of the club's Len Clay Stadium after they were beaten 1-0 by Legon Cities in their match day 27 clash.



The home side lost by a solitary strike from Issaka Mohammed in the first half as the home side failed to muster any response in the second half.



Ashgold have been struggling a lot this season as they have won just a single match in their last six games drawing one and losing four of them.



But the club's president bore the brunt of the supporters after their latest 1-0 defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.



Some angry fans of the club spoke to the media during their protest and said their club President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong aka Champion should vacate their club and concentrate on selling his 'kooko aduro'.



" Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has failed us but we are not surprised as what he does very well is selling kooko aduro and fertility drugs so he should concentrate on that and give us our team" One angry fan said.



Another also said : "I should have used my gate fees money to go and buy some chilled club beer instead of giving it to this useless team he said".



The miners will next face Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their match day 28 clash.