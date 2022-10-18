'You deserve it' - Michael Essien celebrates Benzema's Ballon d'Or win

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has congratulated former team mate, Karim Benzema, after the latter was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17.



"You deserve the Ballon d'Or," Essien tweeted with an accompanying photo of himself and the Real Madrid star during warmup session during Essien's loan stint with Madrid.



Benzema was widely expected to win the gong that was won last year by Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi.



Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or in a ceremony that took place in Paris, his victory came months after the Los Blancos won their 14th Champions League trophy in the French capital.



A Marca report satsted: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is Benzema's most loyal supporter, was there to witness the moment. The two men met 14 years ago in Benzema's living room in Lyon.



The Ballon d'Or awarded has been handed to Real Madrid players a total of twelve times, matching Barcelona's figures. The former Los Blancos players who received the prize in the past were Alfredo Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa, Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario, Fabio Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, the report added.





