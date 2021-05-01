You contribute nothing to your club - Alhaji Grusah pounces on Asante Kotoko fans

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

President of King Faisal Babies FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has hit out at supporters of Asante Kotoko, saying they contribute nothing to the development of the club.



The Porcupine Warriors pride themselves as the club with the largest fan base in Ghana.



However, the club does not have its own stadium, not to talk of a well-equipped training ground.



This season, Asante Kotoko have played in two adopted home venues [Accra and Obuasi] due to renovation works ongoing at government-owned Baba Yara Sports Stadium - where they have played almost all their home matches since the inception of the club 85 years ago.



Outspoken bankroller of King Faisal, Grusah believes fans of Kotoko don’t contribute anything toward the development of the club.



“Asante Kotoko supporters are the largest in Africa but they contribute nothing to the club,” Grusah said in an interview with Angel Sports.



Asante Kotoko have been champions of the Ghana Premier League a record 24 times.



The Reds have also won the CAF Champions League twice.