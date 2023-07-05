You can’t play for Nations FC if you are not discipline – Kasim Mingle tells players

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC new head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has asked his players to remain disciplined as they seek o achieve a common goal at the club.



Mingle, who was officially named as the new head coach of the Premier League newcomers hit the training grounds on Tuesday to commence preseason with his new outfit.



The former Bechem United gaffer will be assisted by Johnson Smith, who guided the team book qualification to the Ghanaian top-flight.



Addressing the players at his first training, the 66-year-old told the players: “The first important thing, we want discipline. When you are not disciplined you cannot play this team. It will be our first thing we are bringing here; discipline. If you are not disciplined, you cannot play football. You have to sacrifice for something. You understand me? Everybody should cooperate.”



Mingle guided the Hunters to a third place finish in the 2022/23 Premier league season.