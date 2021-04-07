You can score against Eleven Wonders not Bechem United - Agbesimah tells Fabio Gama

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Bechem United defender Kofi Agbesimah has fired a salvo ahead of their outstanding game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, saying there will be no chance for Brazilian import Fabio Gama to score against the hunters.



The Bechem-based side are playing as guests of the Porcupines at Obuasi, after their Match Day 13 encounter was rescheduled following the latter's involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.



The second round of the 2021 league has already commenced but the two sides will have a date to clear what was cleared by the rains in February.



However, defender Kofi Agbesimah's presence on the field will be huge stumbling block for Kotoko to clinch the 3 points.



"We are determined to win this match and it has come at the right time," he said.



"The rain fell and that match couldn’t come off and I was even on suspension then and couldn't have featured in that fixture but fortunately this time, I am fit and if the Coach feels I have to start the game



"Fabio Gama can score a goal against Techiman Eleven Wonders but not against us.



"I will do my best to make sure the club wins against Asante Kotoko."



Kotoko badly need the the maximum points to keep their title hopes alive having failed to win at Techiman last Saturday.



However the tough defender of Bechem sees his team to be at par with the hungry reds porcupines, ruling out the possibility of coming under pressure.



"We are equal and we believe in our quality of our players and we hoping we will beat Asante Kotoko," he said.



"The hype is all for Asante Kotoko but we know we are also very good players."



The Obuasi Len Clay stadium will now host what was supposed to have been played at the Accra Sports Stadium after Asante Kotoko opted for that venue.



A win for Kotoko will take them to the 31 points out of 18 matches.