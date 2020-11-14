Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You ban fans from stadia yet promote NPP health walk – NSA boss accused

Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has taken a swipe at the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi for preventing fans from going to the various stadia while encouraging people to attend a political health walk.



According to Ameenu Shardow, he does not understand why fans will be prevented from going to the various stadia to watch Premier League games while political party rallies in the country are still ongoing.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday, November, 13 issued a statement banning fans from attending sporting events ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Ministry cited the spike in the Coronavirus numbers as their reason for the action they have taken.



Reacting to the new directive, Ameenu Shardow in a Facebook post wondered why the NSA boss will support the ban on fans from going to the stadium while he continues to embark on a political campaign exercise that equally puts the lives of Ghanaians at risk.



He questioned the country's seriousness in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic by banning fans from attending sporting events while political campaigns continue.



His post reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, there is no CAF directive that says football should be played behind closed doors. In one breadth, you hide behind a non-existent directive to deny fans from watching the game even when protocols such as social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of masks have been made mandatory, and yet still in another breadth we’re promoting mass gatherings through ‘health’ walks where there is no control whatsoever on observing the protocols. How do you convince us your fight against this pandemic is genuine and serious?





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.