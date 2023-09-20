You are very popular in the UK - Liverpool coach tells Akrobeto

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Steven Appleton, a youth team coach at Liverpool has expressed profound likeness and admiration for the comical nous and skills of ace Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto. ‘



Appleton who is in Ghana for scouting duties, rates Akrobeto highly and could not conceal the excitement when he met Akrobeto on his Real News show on UTV.



When quizzed by Akrobeto if he had any knowledge of him and his show prior to appearing on it, Steven Appleton remarked “You are very popular in the UK with your program. It’s an honor to meet you,”.



Akrobeto has enjoyed international fame with his rather unusual and comical way of reading out fixtures and results of major matches on his program.



The award-winning actor has consistently featured on major international media platforms owing to his incredible comic skills.



His videos have been shared by globally acclaimed footballers like Daniel Sturridge and Rio Ferdinand who by their confirmation are a big fans of his.



In August 2022, Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand detailed how people were using Akrobeto’s videos to mock him following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford.



With many rival fans trolling the Reds, Ferdinand took to Twitter to reveal that people have been sending him videos of Ghanaian comedian Akrobeto.



“This is what I’m being sent from people who support league 1 & 2 teams…..it’s over for me!!!” he said, after quoting a video of the comic actor trolling his former club.



In 2021, Akrobeto went viral after featuring in a fixture announcement video of Russian side Spartak Moscow. The club used a funny video of the comic actor to announce the fixtures for the 2021/22 Russian Premier League.











