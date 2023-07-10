'You are talking too much' - Coach Opeele blasts lady for making allegations against Lighthouse Church, Dag Heward-Mills

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has chided a lady in a viral video making some effusions and allegations against the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) and its founder Bishop Dag Heward Mills, urging her to basically ‘shut up’.



Coach Opeele in a social media post, extolled the spiritual impact of the Lighthouse Church on his life and others.



The former assistant coach of the national Under-17 team indicated he owes the church a great deal of gratitude as he would have not attained a great deal of spiritual growth if not for the church’s assistance.



“This lady is talking too much. Light House has made some us who we are today...it built my foundation in Christ at Korle Gonno, UCC Campus, and in London. I'm forever grateful to Light House Chapel,” he said.



In the video which is widely circulating on social media, the lady makes some claims against the leadership of the Lighthouse church.



In what could be described as the effusions of a disgruntled member of the church, the lady alleged that the church has been running some form of pimping scheme where women and men in the church are put on some courtship program.



The bitterness of the lady stems from what she claims to be the refusal of the founder of the church to attend and bless the marriage of a member of the church who opted to marry outside the church.



Per the disgruntled lady’s narration, the man who had been a loyal servant of the church and was known the Bishop Dag Heward Mills opted against the church’s laid-down practice by marrying outside the church.



This move by the said man, court him disaffection from the leadership of the church who boycotted his marriage ceremony.



