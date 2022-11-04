'You are not correct' - Songo attacks Sports Minister over failure to release World Cup budget

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Popular broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang has lambasted Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif over the latter's decision not to make public the Black Stars budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Sports Minister, the country will only know about the team's expenditure at the tournament when Ghana exit the competition.



Reacting to the minister's decision on his fire-for-fire show, Songo could not hold back as he took it personally and attacked the minister over his "nonsense" decision.



"What nonsense. Every country has made public the money they will be spending at the World Cup but because you've been brainwashed and told that if you announce the budget, fireman(Songo) and Ghanaians will fire and analyze it, you are telling Ghanaians you are holding on to the money, send it to Qatar and spend it the way you want. Then when you return, you will come and tell us how much you spend? You are not correct, you are not correct. Sports minister, you are crazy. It is so nonsense. I've never heard it before and it annoys me. You are stupid. You are not correct, I'm telling you. It annoys me and it is disgusting."



He further accused the Sports minister of taking advantage of the challenging economic situation in the country.



"There is hardship in the World that has affected Ghana but you focus on things that don't matter. So the Sports minister wants to take advantage OF Ghanaians. Sports Minister wants to take advantage of the economic hardship."



Speaking at the GFA's Walk with the Legends, Mustapha Ussif said government has budgeted for the entire tournament and that the amount will be made public when Black Stars’ campaign ends.



"We have budgeted for the entire tournament, and where we are going to reach will determine how much we are going to spend," he said on Saturday during Legends Walk.



“So until we finish the tournament we can’t tell you how much we are going to spend, but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament,” he added.



Meanwhile, FIFA has paid $2 million to the GFA to fund the Black Stars' preparations for the tournament and will receive a further $10 million if Ghana exit the group stage.





