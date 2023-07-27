You are not Dede Ayew - Adom-Otchere berates Special Prosecutor over 'public display' of Cecilia Dapaah's arrest

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has ignited the fury of ace broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere over the manner in which deposed Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abenaa Dapaah was arrested by his office.



Paul Adom-Otchere is unhappy with what he views to be the public and Rambo-style arrest of Cecilia Dapaah and the subsequent search of her house by the OSP.



Adom-Otchere is furious that the Special Prosecutor is conducting his activities publicly when he should be discreet about it.



He argues that the publication of the activities of OSP could lead to public condemnation of the minister even before the investigations are concluded.



“Special prosecutor, we love you but you are not Dede Ayew. You aren’t the captain of the Black Stars. You are not Black Sherrif, Shatta Wale, Piesie Esther, DKB, Delay or Afia Schwazenegger. You are the distinguished Special Prosecutor, a barrister at law and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



“Don’t be arresting people with funfair. It shouldn’t be live on radio and you shouldn’t be tweeting about it. If you are going to arrest people then you call media to follow you. We don’t want to see how you do your work just deliver to the nation. You are stigmatizing the people,” he fumed on his show.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on July 24, 2023.



This arrest followed the wake of suspicions of corruption and corruption-related offenses, revolving around the alleged theft of significant amounts of money and valuable items from her residence in Accra.



Ms. Dapaah's resignation from her ministerial post, which occurred on July 22, 2023, set off a series of investigations into the reported theft that had caused shock and concern among the public.



Two of her house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), were previously charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, following the alleged incidents between July and October 2022.



Following the arrest, the OSP conducted a search at the home of the former minister where reports indicate that certain items were found.