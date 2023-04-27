'You are mad' - Gary Neville clashes with Jamie Carragher over Alex Fergusson claims

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023
Manchester United legend Gary Neville and his Liverpool counterpart, Jamie Carragher are slugging it out on Twitter over the latter's claim that Sir Alex Fergusson cannot be put in the list of greatest football coaches ever.
Jamie Carragher on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, stated that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are three games away from joining era-defining teams.
The former Liverpool defender named Arrigo Sacchi's Milan, Johan Cryuff's Barcelona, and Pep Guardiola's Barcelona of 2009 as his greatest teams.
"If #ManCity win the treble or the #ChampionsLeague will this era of success for Pep mean his team join the great teams who changed the game? Sacchi Milan, Cryuff Barcelona, Pep Barcelona, Pep Man City," Jamie Carragher tweeted.
If #ManCity win the treble or the #ChampionsLeague will this era of success for Pep mean his team join the great teams who changed the game?— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 27, 2023
Errrrr? You missed a team out my friend ???????? https://t.co/3sLKiyxd3H— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 27, 2023
The Man Utd treble team did not influence European football!!!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 27, 2023
Those other teams/managers are still talked about today in terms of influencing the current generation of managers & tactics. https://t.co/Uc8qpYpE24
You’re mad!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 27, 2023
SAf through that team pioneered squad rotation and having a pool of strikers. Changed the way managers look at doing it today and achieving success. https://t.co/jx8L7g1wGS