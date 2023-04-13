'You are lowering your reputation' - GFA Exco member slams Stephen Appiah, Boateng, John Paintsil

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has cautioned some retired footballers against criticizing the Ghana Football Association as it is adversely affecting the respect accorded them by Ghanaians.



Nana Oduro Sarfo reckons that criticism of the FA does not help the image of the retired footballers.



Speaking on Peace FM, Oduro Sarfo said “Some of our former players are lowering their reputation and respect we have for them. The other day it was Pantsil. I heard Derek Boateng on Afena-Gyan and today it's Stephen Appiah.”



Oduro Sarfo was reacting to the recent statement by Stephen Appiah relative to the lack of representation for ex-footballers at the apex of the football administration in Ghana.



In an interview with Onua FM, Oduro Sarfo cited former Barcelona forward and Cameroon president Samuel Eto'o as an example stating that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator.



“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.



Stephen Appiah, in his trending interview with Sompa Radio, claimed footballers be made to run football, adding that it is about insight and not grammar.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.



“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.







