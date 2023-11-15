You are ignorant - Deputy NSA boss hits back at media over calls for dismissal

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Abdul Majeed Bawah has defended his position amid calls for his dismissal.



The call for the Deputy Director of the NSA to be fired comes following CAF's exclusion of the Cape Coast Stadium for Dreams FC and Medeama SC's group phase games.



Abdul Bawah argues that those advocating for him and Professor Peter Twumasi's removal lack a proper understanding of their responsibilities.



In an interview with Citi Sports, he expressed that criticism arises from a lack of research and an uninformed perspective, exacerbated by the diverse nature of the media.



“If they understand the magnitude of our mandate and the resources available to us, people will not be calling for our dismissal. The sports media is so diverse, and few do proper research to understand what we do,” he started.



“Because everyone loves football and because whatever the people in the GFA do is correct, we are always the ones doing the wrong thing. That is not the case; we make mistakes, but I do not think sacking us is the right way. We need to collaborate with other bodies, and that is where the problem is,” he ended.



