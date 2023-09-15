'You are a goner' - Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Adwoa Safo after public apology

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes that the position of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo relative to the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party is untenable and that her parliamentary career is over.



Kwaku Yeboah does not see any light at the end of the tunnel for Adwoa Safo in her quest to run the 2024 elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Okay FM, Kwaku Yeboah faulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the conduct of Adwoa Safo.



According to him, the failure of President Akufo-Addo to deal ruthlessly with issues like that of Adwoa Safo is the reason most Ghanaians are unhappy with his government.



Kwaku Yeboah posits that President Akufo-Addo could have lobbied the majority caucus in Parliament to oust Adwoa Safo from the house.



Responding to Adwoa Safo’s plead for another chance, Kwaku Yeboah said that while she will be forgiven for her transgressions, she will not under any circumstance survive the primaries of the governing party.



“She is a goner. The time has come for her to go. People are angry with Akufo-Addo because of issues like this. His inability to crack the whip on issues like this is the reason most Ghanaians are unhappy.



“He should have been able to galvanize the majority in Parliament to vote against her. If appearance counted in attaining political power, we would have gone for Miss Ghana contestants. She will be forgiven but she is done,” he said.



On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Adwoa Safo offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."



