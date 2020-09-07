Press Releases of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Kwaku Adu, Contributor

You are God's gift to Ghana - NPP Japan branch to Nana Addo-Bawumia Leadership

This was poured out by Ghanaians who could not hide their joy after receiving the news of the establishment of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) School of Railways and Infrastructure Development which would eventually become the first Railway University in Africa.



This is a Satellite Campus of the University of Mines and Technology, to cooperate with UMaT to develop the Railway Training School into a tertiary institution under the mentorship of UMaT.



The National Development Policy has it that for the economy of the nation to significantly improve and to attain sustainable development, institutions of higher learning should strive to train graduates with 60% in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes and 40% in humanities and Social Sciences. Therefore, the programmes to be run in the School are extremely relevant for the development of the sector and the country as a whole.



The BSc Railway Engineering programmes will come on board in the 2021/2022 academic year as it continues to go through the required and necessary regulatory processes.

When the NPP government took over in January 2017, the opposition NDC criticised the government for having too many ministers but little did that they know that we have a man of vision in the whelm of affairs. The appointees are working tirelessly to put Ghana on the map of upper-middle income countries.



It is worth noting that the first Rail Viaduct (flyover) is steadily ongoing in Essiem in Western Region while the first 300m rail bridge over the Volta river in Igoli is under construction. It is not surprising to hear that Ghanaians would soon see a train passing over a river body in the history of this beloved country.



The Ghanaian diaspora resident in Japan began to question why the largest opposition party want to return to government when they had the opportunity to turn the fortunes of Ghana but instead filled their bellies and that of their side chicks with the tax payers' money.

Other achievements in the railway sector under Nana Addo’s government include the 500 km line being worked on from Aflao through Tema, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim, the 107 km line from Takoradi to Huni Valley, the 97.3 km Tema to Mpakadam line.



The 100 km line from Kumasi to Bechem is also in the pipeline, this is the first time such infrastructure is being constructed for the people of Bono and Ahafo area. Another good news is that the 340 km Accra-Koforidua-Kumasi line has been awarded and work will soon begin.



This is the change we voted for and not the change for “create, loot and share” championed by the NDC government.



The NPP government's infrastructural records are second to none in the fourth republic. No developed country made it without developing its railway sector. It is in this regards as well as the many development projects undertaking by this government that the NPP Japan branch supports the "4 more to do more" mantra of the Nana administration as we approach election 2020.



We appeal to Ghanaians to reject the trial and error NDC flagbearer who only came into government to use Ghana as a case study to experiment with what he has been thought.

