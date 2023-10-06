YorkTown FC transfers three players to Dubai side Bayounah FC

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Division two side, YorkTown Football Club has shipped three of their most talented players to Bayounah FC, a second-division side in Benin.



The club earlier this year reached an agreement with the Dubai club for the transfer of three of its players who were instrumental in their qualification to the third-tier of Ghana football.



The players are Ronald Forson is a right winger who lit up the 2022/2023 Division Three league, Tahiru Ibrahim is a defensive midfielder and Emmanuel Afriyie is a right-back.



Forson gained recognition with his explosive runs on the flanks for the club. Ibrahim is known for his combative style and timely tackles that allow him to provide a good shield for the defense.



Emmanuel Afriyie is a modern full-back cast in the mold of legendary Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves with his marauding runs on the flank and rock-solid defensive displays.



All three players are on a two-year contract with Bayounah FC and have already played a game in the Dubai Division Three league.



Expectations are rife that they will excel and enjoy great careers in the Middle East country.



