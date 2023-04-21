Yes they have approached me - Kwasi Appiah confirms receiving offer from Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has confirmed that he has held talks with Asante Kotoko over the vacant coaching role.



It was earlier reported that the Porcupine Warriors have approved their former captain to come on board as their new head coach.



Asante Kotoko are currently being handled by interim coach Abdul Gazale following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo.



Kwasi Appiah has now confirmed the news in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, stating that he is willing to come on board and help.



"Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) and I can't go to Manhyia and demand that I should be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO," Kwasi Appiah, who is also a club legend told Kumasi-based Pure FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"I played Asante Kotoko for years and I have been in and out of the club. If there is any assistance I am willing to do that.



"For the past months, I have held talks with Kotoko but I told them to hold on because I received two offers but let us see what happens," he said on Pure FM as quoted by footballghana.



James Kwasi Appiah was an integral member of the last Asante Kotoko squad that won the 1983 CAF Champions League.



JE/KPE