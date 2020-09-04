Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Yeni Malatyaspor reach agreement to sign Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish outfit, Yeni Malatyaspor has reached an agreement with Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh ahead of a proposed move to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The former Ghana U-20 attacker had a decent spell with his Sparta Prague club in the Czech top-flight league last season.



Since the 2019/2020 football season ended, he has been chased by a host of clubs in Europe. Although he has openly disclosed that his preferred destination is France, he is now on the verge of joining a Turkish club.



Yeni Malatyaspor, the Super Lig club determined to bolster their squad before the next football season starts have managed to reportedly reach an agreement in principle with the representatives of Benjamin Tetteh for his signature.



All that is left is for the club to reach an agreement with Sparta Prague on his transfer fee.



Currently valued at €3 million, Yeni Malatyaspor is hoping to negotiate for a fee a bit lower as a result of the financial difficulties they are experiencing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.