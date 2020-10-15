Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yeni Malatyaspor chief defends stance against calls to sign Benjamin Tetteh outright after just two matches

Benjamin Tetteh

Sporting Director of Yeni Malatyaspor, Ali Ravci is remaining resolute despite calls to turn striker Benjamin Tetteh’s loan into a permanent deal.



Tetteh joined the Turkish SupaLig side on a loan deal with the option to buy for €4 million from Czech giants Sparta Prague.



The lanky forward has to wait until week 3 before making his bow at the club after sustaining an injury upon his arrival.



The 23-year-old however wasted no time in announcing himself to the club’s faithful after hitting the winning goal in their game against Antalyaspor on matchday 4.



His performance in the two matches has warranted calls from a section from their supporters wing to pressure their management into signing him permanently.



However, the club’s Sporting chief says they’re still monitoring the player’s performance over the course of the season before making a decision.



“His performance during the season is very important. You can sit and talk at the end of the season."

