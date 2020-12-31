Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Year in Review: How Partey and Kudus broke Ghana’s football transfer records in 2020

Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu and striker, Asamoah Gyan

The year 2020 would be one that most football fans would not want to remember because it has restricted them from enjoying the game due to the ban on social gatherings brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.



The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League was truncated due to the Coronavirus restrictions and currently, the 2020/2021 season is being played behind closed doors without the fans.



Nevertheless, 2020 was not entirely a bad year for football fans as some Ghanaian players abroad secured some of the best transfers to some of Europe's elite clubs.



Some Ghanaian players made big-money moves in the summer transfer window and the year cannot end without GhanaWeb commending these players for carrying the flag of Ghana on their shoulders to the world.



Though there were numerous Ghanaian players even on the local scene who transferred from one team to the other, we take a look at the transfers that got Ghanaians and perhaps the world on their feet.



Below are GhanaWeb’s top football transfers in the year 2020:



Thomas Partey: From Atletico Madrid to Arsenal



The Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey was the number one name being mentioned in the sporting world on the deadline day of the summer transfer window after signing for English Premier League giants, Arsenal.





