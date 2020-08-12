Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Yaw Yeboah opens up on mental impact of coronavirus in Spain

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Yeboah has opened up on the mental impact of the Coronavirus pandemic in Spain.



Spain is one of the hardest hit countries's by Covid-19 and it has recorded more than 322,980 cases since the start of the pandemic.



Yaw Yeboah, who captained Ghana at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 played on loan at Spanish lower-tier club Celta Vigo B from CD Numancia.



"Staying alive is all that matters now. Unlike humans who see colours, coronavirus does not," Yeboah told BBC Sport Africa.



"It has put all talks of racism and other societal challenges on the back burner because everyone just wants to be alive."



"I survived the lockdown by being closer to my Christian faith, support those I could with whatever I had. It is all we can do because we are not going to take anything with us when we leave here."



Yeboah added: "When you wake up and hear the number of deaths daily... it's scary and crazy."



"Your family in Ghana are worried and scared for you because they hear about the rising figure in casualties where you are, so it's normal for them to be concerned about your safety."



"The world has never experienced this Covid before. It's a big lesson and a reminder of some of the things that we take for granted."



The 23-year-old has joined Polish giants Wisla Krakow on a three-year deal from Spanish second-tier outfit Numancia.

