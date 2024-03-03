Yaw Yeboah grabs assist in Columbus Crew's draw with Minnesota United

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah provided a crucial assist in Columbus Crew's hard-fought draw against Minnesota United at Allianz Field.



Yaw Yeboah started the game and lasted 75 minutes, he was replaced by Evgen Cheberko.



The match started with both teams displaying their intent to dominate, but it was Yeboah who left a significant mark in the 59th minute. Cucho Hernández of the Columbus Crew unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner of the net, thanks to an excellent assist from Yeboah.



Yeboah's contribution injected a surge of energy into the Crew's play, with his dynamic movements causing trouble for Minnesota's defense throughout the game. However, as the clock ticked, Minnesota United pushed hard for an equalizer.



In the dying moments of the match, in the 90+5th minute, Tani Oluwaseyi of Minnesota United FC seized an opportunity, executing a left-footed shot from a difficult angle on the right, finding the high center of the goal, leveling the scoreline.



Yaw Yeboah has played two games and assisted one goal in the 2024 MLS season.