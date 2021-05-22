Yaw Preko wins NASCO Coach of the Month of April

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Yaw Preko has won the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award for April.



The Medeama SC head coach guided his team to three wins from four matches in the month of April.



Preko beat competition from WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogum and Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu who were all nominated for the award.



He will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.



This is the former Accra Hearts of Oak striker's first major award since joining the Tarkwa-based club.



Yaw Preko's Medeama SC will host Ashantigold at the Akoon Commnutuy Park in Tarkwa on Sunday, May 23, 2021, for the matchday 26 encounter.



