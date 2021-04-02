Yaw Preko names Vincent Atinga in Medeama's 20-man squad to face Olympics

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

The head coach for Medeama SC, coach Yaw Preko has named defender Vincent Atinga in his 20-man squad for the Ghana Premier League game against Great Olympics.



The two top-flight clubs will lock horns on Friday, April 2, 2021, in a crucial matchday 18 encounter of the 2020/2021 campaign at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Having reinforced their squad in the second transfer window, a strong Medeama SC side is not leaving room for complacency.



The team led by its head coach Yaw Preko has decided to travel to Accra for the tough encounter with 20 players featuring their top players and new signings.



The matchday squad has new arrival Vincent Atinga as part of the defenders. The former Hearts of Oak centre-back is hence in contention to mark his official debut for the Tarkwa-based club tomorrow.



