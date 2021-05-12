Yaw Preko makes three changes to face WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Amed Toure is back in Medeama’s starting XI as coach Yaw Preko rejigs his squad following the side’s 0-0 draw against Liberty Professionals.



Toure, who missed the side’s last match against the scientific soccer lads due to injury, makes the starting XI.



The Ivorian-born striker is expected to partner Prince Opoku Agyemang with captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah expected to operate from the flanks.



As Medeama go head-to-head with WAFA, Preko also rings changes in his squad to battle the academy boys.



Richard Boadu replaces Benjamin Arthur at the heart of the park after serving a one-match ban and will operate alongside Eric Kwakwa and Rashid Nortey.



Coach Yaw Preko maintains his trusted back-four comprising Ibrahim Yaro, Bright Enchill, Vincent Atingah and Baba Musah while Frank Boateng maintains his role in post for the Mauve and Yellows.



Zakaria Mumuni misses out on the 18-man squad for the first time since the start of the second half of the season.



Theophilus Anobah gets the chance on the bench while Kwasi Donsu, Benjamin Arthur, Rashid Alhassan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Fatawu Suleman and Eric Ofori Antwi complete the list.



Medeama: Boateng, Yaro, Enchill, Baba, Atingah, Boadu, Kwakwa, Nortey, Zutah, Opoku Agyemang, Toure.



Subs: Antwi, Asamoah, Alhassan, Arthur, Donsu, Sulemana, Anobah