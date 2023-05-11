Yaw Dabo tours popular Spanish media house after viral interview

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo's exciting experience at Spanish news outlet, MARCA continues as he has been spotted doing a photo shoot with the Spanish newspaper.



Dabo's mini works with the Spanish Media come after his viral post-match analysis of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final game against Manchester City on May 9, 2023.



He talked about how Antonio Rudiger pocketed Erling Haaland in the match and also slammed the referee for his unfair decisions in the match.



The comedian, who is on a European tour, has already had an interview session with MARCA after his impressive breakdown.



The Kumawood actor who owns the Dabo football academy, has been touring Europe as part of efforts to gain exposure and network with clubs abroad.



Dabo has been to France to meet with the officials of Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund in Germany as well as Ajax in the Netherlands.



