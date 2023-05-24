Yaw Dabo returns to Ghana after viral tour in Europe

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Ghanaian comic actor and football agent, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has returned home after spending a month touring some parts of Europe.



Yaw Dabo travelled to Europe with the hope of finding investors to help his football club, Dabo Soccer Academy.



The actor was able to visit several clubs, one of which shot his popularity when he visited Madrid to watch the Champions League game against Manchester City.



Yaw Dabo captured the hearts of Real Madrid fans in Spain after his viral post-match interview on Marca about the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.



His interview led him to get an invitation to tour Marca's office in Spain.



During his tour, Dabo went to France where he met officials of Paris Saint Germain.



He also travelled to Germany where he met former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund.



The actor later went to the Netherlands where he spent some time with Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus at Ajax.



Speaking on his arrival Yaw Dabo expressed his desire to use the network he has built to help players in his academy to get deals abroad.



