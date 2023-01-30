Yaw Dabo fumes over allegations from DKB, sports presenter on Kwame Despite's donation to players

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo has responded to claims that he took back the estimated $3000 cash gift given to his players by Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.



Osei Kwame Despite, the Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies went viral on social media on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with videos of him gifting players and officials of Yaw Dabo Academy $100 each.



While others were hailing the businessman for the kind gesture to the players, some also claimed that Yaw Dabo who is the sole financier of the club will take the money from his players.



The remarks didn't go down well with the actor who has called out comedian DKB and Asempa FM's Eric Asiedu Boadi for also making the same allegations.



"I'm not someone who takes something that is not mine and you can ask Afriyie Barnieh. The comments from DKB and Eric Aseidu Boadu was very painful. How can you say I will take the money from the players?



"I'm the same person who buys boots and all that for the players so I'm. even happy that they have gotten some. I even went to town to bring someone to change the money for them at the dollar rate."



"The media guys are our friends so if they hear something, they have to call and verify before they go out with it," Yaw Dabo said in an interview with Sports Obama TV.



Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division three side owned by a veteran actor who is huge football fanatic.