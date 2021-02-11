Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Yaw Annor eyes Black Stars call up ahead of AFCON Qualifiers

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor is eyeing a call up into the national team ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in March.



The Black Stars will play South Africa on March 22 before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier on March 30.



Reports in the local media suggest that Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor will include more local players in his squad for the qualifiers.



However, the former Bechem United player who has been impressive for the miners is building upon that to get his maiden call up.



Speaking to Ezra FM, he said, “I hope to have a call up to the national team with my performance.”



Yaw Annor has bagged five goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.