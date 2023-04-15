Yaw Ampofo Ankrah calls for cease fire in Stephen Appiah, GFA saga

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seasoned Broadcaster and Ghana Premier League Anchor for StarTimes, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has called for a cease-fire in the media war raging between some members of the GFA and some ex-footballers following recent comments by Ghanaian football legend Stephen Appiah.



Considered as one of the most popular and highly respected former Black Stars captains, Appiah recently noted that many of his former colleagues feel sidelined and are not being given more room to bring their rich experience to the football table.



In response, Ghana FA Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo advised the three-time World Cup participant and other footballers with such views to better themselves academically if they want to be considered for key roles in Ghana football.



"If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”



The comments by Oduro Sarfo have been met with a swift backlash of condemnation from fans, sports journalists, ex-footballers and sports administrators.



The latest to wade in the debate is Ghana Beach Soccer Chairman, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



"Whether Abedi Pele, Kwasi Appiah, Tony Baffoe, CK Akonor, John Mensah or Asamoah Gyan, let's respect their opinions and be tactful when dealing with them".



Ampofo Ankrah who is also communications director of the Ghana Olympic Committee, said that naturally, a section of the media will stoke the fire of controversy at the expense of damaging the image of Ghana football and cautioned football administrators not to fall into that trap.



"I know my people very well. This is juicy news for some of them but we must all remember that former Black Stars captains are not ordinary people because they carry a certain mantle of favor from the masses. If you touch them wrongly, it will go against you. So we must stop the way we tarnish their image when their views are at variance with the establishment "



He appealed for calm and maturity on the side of retired footballers and has called on the GFA President Kurt Okraku to quench the fire by calling for an immediate truce especially from those considered to be his allies and appointees.