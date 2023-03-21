Yaw Acheampong rallies support for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Yaw Acheampong has rallied support for newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.



Hughton, 64, was officially unveiled on Monday as the new head coach of the Black Stars in Kumasi at the SG Mall.



The former Brighton boss has signed a contract until December 2024. He replaces Otto Addo who resigned from his role after the country's early exit at the 2022 World Cup.



However, many former players and football pundits have called for support for Hughton to bring back the glory days of Ghana football with coach Yaw Acheampong being the latest to add his voice.



"What Chris Hughton needs right now is time and freedom to work, we know there would be lots of pressure on him to try and prove a point in his first two games," Yaw Acheampong, a former Elmina Sharks coach told Accra-based Happy FM.



"Let's all support him and stay positive he can bring back the glory days," he added.



Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.



The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.