Yanga SC to appeal TFF verdict on Bernard Morrison's move to Simba SC

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have explained why they will move to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal the decision taken by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on the transfer of Bernard Morrison.



On Wednesday, TFF ruled in favour of the Ghanaian forward and thus allowed him to play for rivals Simba SC. Yanga had lodged a complaint with TFF after the player signed for Simba, insisting he still had a running contract with them until 2022.



Yanga chairman Mshindo Msholla has maintained they are not satisfied with the ruling by the Legal, Ethics, and Players’ Status Committee of the TFF and will still proceed to file a case with the international court in Zurich.



“There are many irregularities made during the case of which we vehemently believe there was foul play by the concerned Committee which deliberately chose to consume three days deliberating on a case which could have lasted even 10 minutes,” Msolla is quoted by Daily News.



“By taking such time, it means they [members of the committee] do not have the capacity to handle such type of cases or they were getting pressure from outside to rule in their favour.



“I understand it is impossible to get committee members who do not support these two big teams [Simba and Yanga] but we have people who are clean and can make decisions which are fair regardless of the side they support otherwise; football development will highly be affected in the country.



“As a club, we have presented many complaints at the federation but most of them have not been replied like the issue of [Morrison] who spoke via audio that some people from Simba gave him money to sign for them. “We delivered that complaint on June 15, 2020, but until now, we have not been replied to which clearly indicates they take sides when dealing with complaints brought to them.”



Msolla believes the move by Simba to sign the player during that period unsettled him and he could not play his usual game for Yanga and it was the reason they lost 4-1 to the same team in the FA Cup.



Morrison became the first signing for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have gone ahead to add former Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango to their ranks.





