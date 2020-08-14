Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Yanga FC wanted to keep me but I said no - Morrison

Ghanaian player, Bernard Morrison

Ghanaian player, Bernard Morrison, who signed a contract with Yanga FC in Tanzania and played for them for a while, has quit the club.



He said Yanga wanted to keep him at the club but he decided to move on.



This, he said, raised eyebrows among the management because they thought he was joining their rival club Simba FC.



He told TV3 in an interview that: “Yanga was having a six-month contract with me which I signed somewhere in January so it ended some two weeks ago in July.



“They really wanted to have me in the club but I wanted to move on and they didn’t take that well.



“Because they thought I was going to Simba which initially wasn’t the case but after speaking to them on several occasions, I told them I’m not going to stay so they should make up their mind that I’ll be leaving after the end of the season,” he said.



Morrison is a talented player who came through the ranks at the Takoradi Senior High School before moving to Heart of Lions, Ashgold and to South Africa.



The midfielder has been at the centre of many forms of controversy and his attitude and general demeanour has been widely criticized.



But he said he is misunderstood.



“I respect and I expect the same respect to be shown to me. So if, I don’t get the amount of respect due to me I won’t also respect the team so it turns out to be something g different.



“If you try to take advantage of me just because I was good and showed you respect then I would reciprocate it for you. Because I won’t sit to be disrespected,” he said.





