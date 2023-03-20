Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim bags brace for Hong Kong Rangers in 7-0 mauling of Sham Shui Po

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim was in action for Hong Kong Rangers on Sunday morning and starred with a brace to seal a huge 7-0 win for the side in the Hong Kong Premier League.



The talented forward started for his team today in a clash against Sham Shui Po in the ongoing league campaign.



In the Round 15 encounter of the Hong Kong Premier League, Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim lasted the full duration of the contest.



He was in his usual elements and scored in the 72nd and 90th minutes respectively to complete the demolishing exercise for Hong Kong Rangers.



With his goal today, Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim now has two goals in three appearances for Hong Kong Rangers in the Hong Kong Premier League.



