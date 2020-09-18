Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Yahaya Mohammed 'won't be surprised' to lose his place in the Black Stars

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars goal poacher, Yahaya Mohammed insists that losing his place in the Black Stars team won't be a surprise to him because of the lack of football in the country.



Yahaya Mohammed, who scored 12 goals in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League before it was halted, was named in C.K Akonnor's squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan in March.



But the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the cancellation of several sporting activities including the AFCON qualifiers.



However, after months of inactivity, football has returned in Europe but without fans.



International football has also returned with Africa eager to resume the AFCON qualifiers next month.



Ghana coach C.K Akonnor will be naming a new squad for a potential friendly against Algeria, but Mohammed does not see himself in the next team for international assignment.



”Let’ be honest to ourselves, currently, there is no football in the country and you know there are other players who have started playing football abroad and so If they are given the chance ahead of me I won’t be disappointed with all sincerity,” he told Wontumi Sports.

