Yahaya Mohammed urges fans to stop insulting old players who return to play in Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has implored supporters to stop insulting players who return to play in the Ghana Premier League.



With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League set to kick off on November 13, several players have expressed their intension to return to the local league.



Asamoah Gyan has been linked to Asante Kotoko whiles Sulley Muntari has also been linked to Hearts of Oak.



According to Yahaya, should Gyan and Muntari return to the Ghana Premier League, corporate bodies will bring in sponsorships.



He also stressed that he does not see anything wrong should the pair make a return to the domestic league.



"It’ll help the Ghana league in diverse ways. Why can’t Gyan play in the local league if players like Kaka and Ronaldinho went home to play in the Brazilian league? Their presence will help in the acquisition of sponsorships," he told Hello FM.



“I can tell you that the day Asamoah Gyan will sign for a local club, the following week, we’ll get a huge sponsorship for the league.



“Look at where Gyan has reached in his football career but you will see someone insulting him. It’s time the supporters comport themselves.



“The insult should be in a professional way. We should educate the fans in order to have most of the old players in our league.



“It will make the league exciting and easy to get sponsorship as well. At the long run, everyone including the fans will benefit," he added.

