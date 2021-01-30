Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Yahaya Mohammed urges GFA to punish Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Fosu

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed has reacted to the conduct exhibited by Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Fosu during the Ghana Premier League game between Eleven Wonders and Bechem United.



Eleven Wonders after taking the lead in the match were beaten 3-1 by Bechem United.



Coach Fosu after the game confronted the match officials in an angry mode which saw him get into a scuffle with the policemen at the stadium.



Yahaya Mohammed who did not like the conduct of Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Fosu took to his Twitter page to urge the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to punish Coach Fosu.



“This Eleven Wonders coach is very disgrace to Ghana football GFA should take him on is time we have to better our league to future,” he tweeted.