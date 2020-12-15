You are here: HomeSports2020 12 15Article 1133657

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Yahaya Mohammed promises season turnaround for Aduana Stars against Hearts

Aduana Stars talisman Yahaya Mohammed has promised a turnaround in the club’s fortunes this season when they face Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

The Ogya Lads have had a poor start to the season; failing to record a win after 4 games so far.

Aduana Stars have picked just 3 points from a possible 12 and currently lie 17th on the league log; just one above the bottom spot.

The situation has not just frustrated fans and followers but also caused fear among them.

They come up against Hearts of Oak who resoundingly defeated Dreams FC 3 nil on Sunday and look rejuvenated under new Coach Kosta Papic.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, Yahaya Mohammed has promised that Aduana Stars’ will pull the plugs in their poor form beginning Wednesday.

“We wanted to turn things around yesterday [against Eleven Wonders] but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Mohammed revealed.

“But Wednesday you will see that things will change. The music will change,” he added.

