Sports News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Yahaya Mohammed on Ashgold's radar

Yahaya Mohammed is one of the experienced players in the League

AshantiGold FC are in the transfer market as they aim to boost their attack ahead of their appearance in the CAF Confederations Cup, next season and the club's technical team find Yahaya Mohammed a suitable addition.



Yahaya Mohammed 32, scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in the canceled 19/20 Ghana Premier League.



An Aduana Stars official speaking to Oyerepa FM said, “Ashgold have inquired about Yahaya Mohammed and we will meet the player on it,”



According to reports, Aduana Stars is ready to let the striker join Ashgold but is yet to decide whether to allow him to go on loan or on a permanent basis since the club that wants him initially wanted him on loan but are now interested in getting him permanently.



The right-footed forward signed for Aduana Stars on January 1, 2018, from Tanzania club Azam FC.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.