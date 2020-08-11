Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yahaya Mohammed hints at AshantiGold switch; 'I will miss Dormaa Ahenkro'

Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars hitman Yahaya Mohammed has dropped a hint that he could be set to join AshantiGold SC, stating he will "miss the people of Dormaa Ahenkro".



The versatile forward attracted interest from local clubs as well as abroad following his impressive performance for Aduana Stars in the truncated 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Mohammed netted 11 goals in 15 games for Aduana Stars before the season was annulled amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Earlier today, Public Relations Officer of the Fire Boys, Evans Oppong stated that their live-wire's transfer to AshantiGold is 80% done.



The player in a cryptic message confirmed the move after writing on his WhatsApp status that; he will miss Dormaa Ahenkro.



"All is done, I will miss the people of Dormaa".





