Soccer News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Yahaya Mohammed declares himself fit for Aduana vs Hearts of Oak game

Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed says he is fit and ready for Saturday’s Ghana Premier League opener against Hearts of Oak.



The two teams face off in the opening game of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyeman Badu.



Earlier reports in the media had stated Yahaya Mohammed will miss the big game against Hearts of Oak due to injury.



The 34-year old in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM stated he will be ready and available for selection for the game.



“I had a knock in a preseason game but I am fit and ready for tomorrow’s game against Hearts of Oak”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



Yahaya Mohammed has promised to score two goals against the Phobians in this crucial game which he states can cushion his side to win the Ghana Premier League.



“I am going to score two goals against Hearts of Oak. If you score Hearts of Oak, you have a chance to win the league. It’s a big club and I am going to score them to win my goal king,” he added.

