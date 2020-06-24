Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Yahaya Mohammed advises players to train amid coronavirus

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has advised his teammates to be disciplined and maintain their fitness during the football break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Ghanaian footballers have been home for over three months due to the suspension of the various leagues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



According to Yahaya Mohammed, the break period has affected players in diverse ways and it will take only those who are professionals to get back into shape when the league restarts.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM he said, “This is the time players have to be disciplined by training as professional players. They do not have to wait before football restarts before they start to train. If football starts that is where we will see those who are professionals.



The 33-year-old also appealed to the government to ease restrictions on football clubs and allow them to begin training.



“We hope the government can allow teams to begin training by adhering to the protocols, but for us playing games that one should be put on hold for now”.



Yahaya Mohammed is among Ghanaian footballers who have joined the call for the current season to be truncated amid the coronavirus pandemic.



He urged the Ghana Football Association to crown Aduana Stars league champions if the season is canceled.



The GFA will make a decision on the future of the league on June 30.

