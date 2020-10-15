Yahaya Mohammed advises Felix Annan to go on loan

Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has advised Felix Annan to seek a loan move from Asante Kotoko ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko recently announced the signing of Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora to the club which many believe will see Felix Annan drop down the pecking order after losing his number one position to Kwame Baah last season.



Felix Annan will now have to compete for the number two spot with the arrival of Razak Abalora who is also ready to fight for a place in the team.



Yahaya Mohammed in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports said Felix Annan should seek a loan move elsewhere to prove himself and reclaim his spot.



“I will advise him to seek a loan move elsewhere because from the look of things he will struggle to get playtime."



"Going on a loan move will also help him to prove his worth to the Kotoko coach and they may even call him back”.



“I will be very happy if he joins Aduana Stars because he is not a bad player”, he added.



Asante Kotoko currently has four national team goalkeepers in their squad, Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Danlad Ibrahim, and Razak Abalora.

