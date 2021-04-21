YEFL-Ghana holds GAME Finals for children

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

An inclusive sports (boys and girls playing together) event has been held for selected children from communities in the Sagnarigu Municipality to play and have fun as part of efforts at nurturing their skills and talents.



Mixed teams of boys and girls played football and basketball within a two-day period at the Jinsonayili School Park in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region where the winning teams were presented with prizes including jerseys and medals.



The event dubbed: “GAME Finals” sought to ensure that more girls were included in sports and boys and girls were playing together to ensure that they learned as they played.



The GAME Finals is an annual sports event that brings together game participants and kids to play together or compete amongst themselves to create fun and excitement.



The event began in August, last year, and saw children play football and basketball every weekend and the winning teams were selected for the finals.



The event was organised by YEFL-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Tamale, in collaboration with Developing Unity, Nurturing Knowledge (DUNK), an Accra-based NGO, as part of the Ghana Girls Goals (G3) project (Gender Organisation, Ambition, Life skills, Sports) with funding from CISU through GAME (a Danish based street sports NGO).



G3 aimed at providing platforms for young people with particular attention to females to develop their talents in sports for a better future through street sports as well as empowered youth at-risk girls living in Accra and Tamale to protect their rights and promote access to sports.



Alhaji Abu Hassan Mahmudu Rhyzos, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, who graced the event, commended the organisers for creating platform for the children to exhibit their skills and talents.



He described the performance of the children as wonderful, saying “I have spotted a lot of talents here” adding “With the necessary support and encouragement, they will go far.”



He advised the children to remain disciplined and observe the rules of the game to ensure team work and togetherness amongst them to help them succeed in the sports industry.



Mr Seini Salifu Zakaria, Assemblyman for Jisonayili Electoral Area, lauded the initiative and advised parents to allow their children to make their own choices in life, adding that they could do well in sports because they displayed great talents.



Amadu Zulyaden, Project Officer, YELF-Ghana urged the children to keep playing to perfect their talents and skills as well as improve their academic performance.