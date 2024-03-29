Xavi sues two journalists over alleged false information - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: goal.com

Xavi has reportedly sued two journalists over allegedly publishing false information about him.



According to Marca, the Barcelona coach has handed legal notices to Manuel Jabois and Javier Miguel, for allegedly spreading misinformation about him in recent weeks. The catalyst for this legal action stems from remarks made by Jabois, a journalist from 'El País,' on the radio show 'El Larguero.'



Xavi had reacted to criticisms labelling Barcelona as the 'buffoons of the Champions League.' Following a noteworthy victory against Napoli, Xavi addressed these criticisms during a press conference, expressing his discontent with what he deemed to be an unfair portrayal by the media.



“I told the players to stay calm, nobody was going to die today. The press were saying we were the buffoons in the Champions League, unfair criticism from journalists. Was that necessary? Are we still the buffoons?” Xavi had told reporters.



Xavi's impassioned defence of his team caught the attention of Manuel Jabois, who claimed on 'El Larguero' that Xavi had privately reproached him for an article he had written. Jabois insinuated that Xavi's messages were confrontational and delivered in a disparaging manner.



Speaking on El Larguero, Jabois claimed: "It was Xavi, but I’m not going to tell you because it was in private. It was through messages and it was a pretty dirty thing and he didn’t say it in public and that’s it."



However, subsequent clarifications by Jabois in an article published in 'El País' failed to satisfy Xavi, who deemed the journalist's statements as untruthful. Barcelona club sources have confirmed that Xavi has no recollection of contacting Jabois directly, per the report, challenging the authenticity of Jabois' claims. Xavi's representatives assert that the coach does not even possess Jabois' contact information, casting doubt on the veracity of the journalist's assertions.



Furthermore, Xavi has also taken issue with Javier Miguel, a collaborator of various media outlets, for alleging that Xavi engaged in disrespectful behaviour by coercing his staff to place their cell phones on the table to identify potential information leaks. Xavi vehemently refutes these allegations, deeming them entirely false. Consequently, he has pursued legal action against Miguel, providing him with a deadline to rectify the misinformation. Failure to comply with this ultimatum will likely result in the continuation of legal proceedings.



Xavi's decision to pursue legal recourse underscores his commitment to combatting false narratives and safeguarding his reputation against baseless allegations. Barcelona have affirmed their support for Xavi's legal action.